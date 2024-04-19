Call to renovate Rani Mahal in Pratap Nagar

By Our Staff Reporter

TEHRI, 17 April: Speakers at a meeting on Wednesday called for renovation of the Rani Mahal , the famous heritage site in Pratap Nagar area in Tehri district.

On the eve of the World Heritage Day, a symposium was organized in the premises of Rani Mahal where scholars, litterateurs, historians, theater artists, intellectuals and students called for taking steps to restore the building to its original pristine glory.

Based on these suggestions, Purana Darbar Trust would prepare a proposal asking the government to do needful in this regard..

Pratap Nagar was developed as the summer capital of the former Tehri princely state where Rani Mahal was initially used as an administrative building and training Center. The Ram Navami puja was also traditionally performed in Rani Mahal . “This building has cultural and historical importance which needs to be conserved in the interest of future generations,” said speakers at the meeting.

This building was constructed between 1871 and 1887. After the death of Maharaja Pratap Shah of Tehri his wife Maharani Guleria made some more constructions in the mahal . She was also the regent of Tehri Garhwal and ruled the state between 1886 to 1892l.

“We take a pledge that we will preserve our heritage for future generations,” said an official of the Purana Darbar Trust.