Cambrian Hall commemorates 3rd Death Anniversary of Rani Chandra Raj Laxmi Rana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Aug: A memorial prayer service was conducted in the auditorium of Cambrian Hall to pay, today, to tribute to Rani Chandra Raj Laxmi Rana, popularly addressed as Rani Sahiba.

School President Krishna Shumshere JB Rana, Sonam Rana, Member of the Board of Trustees, and their grand-daughter, Tara, were present on the occasion. They lit the ceremonial lamp and paid floral tribute to the departed soul.

This was followed by a tribute by the Coordinator, S Mullick, and the Housemasters, who placed garlands on Rani Sahiba’s portrait.

Prayers were offered by the school Pandit, who recited shlokas from the ‘Bhagvad Gita’ and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul. In his speech, Principal Dr SC Biala highlighted the services rendered to the school by Rani Sahiba with compassion and generosity of spirit. He spoke at length about the rich legacy that she had left behind. On behalf of the Cambrian Hall Community, he expressed his gratitude for her dedication and the caring concern with which she had nurtured this institution.

Sonam Rana spoke about carrying forward the rich legacy of Rani Sahiba and thanked the Cambrian Hall fraternity for its services in the challenging pandemic period.

Two minutes’ silence was observed in the memory of the departed soul.