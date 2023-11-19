Cambrian Hall’s Annual Day Celebration: A Night of Prestige and Talent

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The 57th Annual Speech & Prize Day at Cambrian Hall was an evening to remember, filled with prestige and talent . The Chief Guest, Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police graced the event with his presence, along with the Members of the Board of Trustees.

The evening began with the traditional School Song, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Members of the board of Trustees, and the Principal. The atmosphere was filled with hope and positivity as the Principal delivered the Annual Report for the Academic Year 2022-23.

The prize distribution ceremony recognised the hard work and dedication of the students, followed by an inspiring speech by the Chief Guest. The President of the Board of Trustees then presented a token of appreciation to the Chief Guest, thanking him for his presence at the event. This was followed by the Vote of Thanks by Krishna Shumshere JB Rana, President of the Board of Trustees.

As the night continued, the audience was treated to a variety entertainment program, featuring performances such as the Tribal Dance by Pre-Primary children, Fusion Dance by Middle & Senior School children, and Hindi and English plays. The School Choir also impressed the audience with its enchanting English and Hindi songs.