Camps to be held for reflexology training: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: A month’s training session in reflexology (foot therapy) will be held in Uttarkashi and 15 days in Rudraprayag by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) with the aim of creating employment opportunities along the Char Dham Yatra and 15 selected trekking centres.

The free training programme will be organised by four experts from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said this at a press conference held on Tuesday at his camp office on Subhash Road.

Providing information about the training sessions, he said that more than 70 people would participate in the training programme to be held at both the places. The training programme began on 23 November.

Maharaj reminded, “Reflexology is ancient medicinal practice. Reflexology is a type of alternative medicine, which is quite popular in other Asian countries as well as India.”

He said that reflexology works on a theory related to the organs and systems of the body. Applying pressure on certain parts of the body has many benefits. In reflexology therapy, pressure is applied on the feet and hands with the thumb, finger and hand techniques without the use of oil or lotion.

Maharaj said that tension reduces a lot by massaging the feet. It ensures the flow of healing energy and brings peace and comfort to the person. Many people seek reflexology treatment to reduce the physical symptoms of illness, such as headaches, fatigue, and insomnia. It is also said that the knowledge and techniques of this 2,000-year-old massage therapy were the hidden secrets of Buddhist monks. These were kept alive and passed down through the generations.

Maharaj said this training would definitely prove for the pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and other places. Along with this, the doors of employment would also open for the local people.

A trained foot therapist charges Rs 150 to 300 for reflexology and can earn from Rs 1000 to 1500 per day. It will also provide relief to the pilgrims, tourists and trekkers while walking in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, senior statehood agitationist Sushila Baluni and ACEO of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, Ashwani Pundir, were also present.