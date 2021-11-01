Cancer Survivors felicitated at Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Cancer can be defeated; the war against it can be won. Over 200 faces, today, were testimony to this fact the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here, today. Cancer winners (patients who have defeated Cancer) shared their experiences and gave a message on how to win a war at the Vijay Diwas celebrated in the auditorium of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences by the Cancer Surgery Department.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Durgatesh Pandey (Cancer Surgeon), Deputy Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Varanasi; Dr Pankaj Kumar Garg, Professor & HOD, Department of Cancer Surgery, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital; Dr Lalit Kumar Varshney, Vice Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences; and Dr Utkarsh Sharma by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Cancer Warriors were felicitated on the occasion. They are, today, leading normal lives. More than 200 such patients and their family members were invited to celebrate Cancer Vijay Diwas. They expressed their happiness and shared their experiences. They people praised the super specialist doctors, nursing staff and services of the Cancer Department of the hospital.

Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Dass Maharaj congratulated the doctors and staff of the Cancer Department. He said that it was the result of the hard work of the doctors and staff that these people had defeated Cancer. He announced that, soon, a 300-bed Super Speciality Cancer Centre would be established by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital to serve the people.

Chief Guest Dr Durgtosh Pandey said that the social evils like tobacco, liquor, etc., must be got rid of as they are the major causes of Cancer. He said that the Cancer Winners are the best brand ambassadors in the war against the disease. He said that, if Cancer is detected in the first or second stage, then the chances of it being cured are 80%. On the other hand, if Cancer progresses into the third or fourth stage, then it is curable only in 20% of the cases. He said that every person must keep examining their body and consult the Cancer surgeon immediately if there’s any lump formation or weight loss.

The event was anchored by Assistant Professor, Cancer Surgery Department, Dr Ajeet Tiwari. Also present were Dr Arvind Makker, Dr Robina Makker, other doctors and staff, including the Hospital’s Nursing Superintendent Dr Bincy P Tiwari, Public Relations Officer Manvender Singh Rawat, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Gurpreet, Shyam, Eldho, etc.