CAOs will now be gazetted officers: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced that the post of Chief Administrative Officer will now be given the status of a Gazetted Officer. It may be noted that this demand was being made by the ministerial cadre for a long time, on which Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami had assured the ministerial association to make necessary changes in the system soon to implement this decision. A gazette notification has been issued by the state government in this regard. After the approval of the Governor, orders to this effect were issued today by Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.

As per the demand of the Uttaranchal Federation of Ministerial Services Association, the state government has also issued a gazette notification to reduce the eligibility period for promotion to the post of Chief Administrative Officer to 22 years instead of 25 years.