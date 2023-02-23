CAP will be upgraded to Institute: Dhami

CM inaugurates ‘Centre of Excellence for Aromatic Crops’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: The ‘Centre of Excellence for Aromatic Crops’ established at the Centre for Aromatic Plants, Selaqui, was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the Automatic High-tech green house, Net house, Automation and Fertigation room, Seed germination room, seed sowing area and soil solarisation area. After that, he also visited the Perfumery and Aroma Laboratories. During the visit to the laboratories, he was informed that Agarbattis are being made from Lemongrass, cinnamon and rose, while Dhoop is prepared from the local aromatic weed, Kunjapati.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed happiness in his address that the way the CAP is working in the Aromatic sector and the facilities being provided to the farmers through technology would prove to be very helpful. He also said that, in the difficult conditions of the state, aromatic crop cultivation would be a good option for the farmers.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that in view of favorable climatic conditions of Uttarakhand for the production of Cinnamon and Timru, a “Mission Cinnamon and Mission Timru” would be started. In view of the benefits being accrued to the farmers and youth of Uttarakhand through the aromatic sector, the Centre for Aromatic Plants would be upgraded to an institute through legislation.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ganesh Joshi said that, through enhancement of the aroma sector, the income of farmers is increasing. Entrepreneurship is also getting a boost. He affirmed that through the services of the Hi-tech nursery, quality planting materials of Cinnamon, Timur, Surai and Damask Rose would be made available to the farmers. They would also get reasonable prices for their produce. He also expressed the hope that this hi-tech nursery would play a major role in the development of 6 ‘Aroma Valleys’ being developed by the State Government.

Sahdev Singh Pundir, MLA, Sahaspur, presided over the programme. While expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister on the occasion, he said that due to the popularity of aromatic crops, their cultivation is continuously expanding. Congratulating the team of the CAP, the MLA acknowledged that the scientists are continuously working at the Centre in the interest of the farmers.

Dr Nirpendra Chauhan, Director, Centre for Aromatic Plants (CAP), while welcoming the dignitaries reported on the achievements of the Centre. He said that farmers will be able to get quality planting material in sufficient quantity from this Centre of Excellence.

Also present on the occasion were Munna Singh Chauhan, MLA, Vikas Nagar, Asha Nautiyal, former MLA, BJP District President, Meeta Singh, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Dr Hema Lohani, Scientific Advisor, CAP, Dr Sunil Sah, RK Yadav, Senior Scientist, and officers of various departments.