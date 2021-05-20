Capt Deep Shrivastav will be remembered for contribution to aviation sector

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: Captain Deep Shrivastav, former Aviation Advisor to Government of Uttarakhand, left for his heavenly abode on 18 May. It was a moment of intense grief for his family and friends in these uncertain times.

A man of principles and integrity, Capt Shrivastav was a gentle and beautiful soul who dedicated his life to the service of humanity. He is best known for his contribution in initiating the Heli Ambulance Service at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Capt Deep Shrivastav lost his battle with life during treatment at CMI hospital in Dehradun. He died of a heart attack on 18 May.

Capt Deep Shrivastav also served as member of the state working committee of the BJP. A pilot by profession, Capt Shrivastav rendered his services to many companies including Tata Steel and SAIL.

Capt Deep Shrivastav will always be remembered for his knowledge, wisdom, dedication, hard work and cheerful personality. The state will miss the astute leader who combined capability, courage and nobility of soul in such generous proportions. Capt Shrivastav was survived by his wife Tanu.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met his wife to express his condolences, while actor Sonu Sood tweeted on his demise.