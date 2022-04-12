Capt KN Uniyal wins ‘Most Distinguished Edupreneur of the Year Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Uttarakhand’s Kunal Narayan Uniyal has been bestowed a prestigious award in the field of education in the presence of leading academicians and Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari. The award function was held at the Hotel Radisson Blu, Delhi, on 3 April.

Capt Kunal was born and brought up in Dehradun. He is an Ex-Master Mariner and a postgraduate from the prestigious Cardiff Business School. He has 18 years of experience in, both, onshore and offshore shipping. He is an example of reverse migration. While people from Uttarakhand migrate to larger cities or other countries aiming for a quality life, Kunal gave up on the opportunity to live and work in London and returned to Dehradun. His sole aim was to do something for the youths of Uttarakhand so that they don’t have to migrate to metropolitan cities.

With this in mind, he started the ‘International Maritime Business Academy’ to train candidates in shipping operations, which is available only in London. Candidates from all over India are now coming to Dehradun to pursue this programme. Along with that Capt Kunal has generated employment in Dehradun for the local youths by opening offices of a shipping company here. The academy has been awarded as the best commercial shipping academy in the year 2022.

Neha Kannojiya, General Manager of IMBA, was awarded as the Most Inspiring Woman in the Shipping Industry.

Capt Kunal, apart from being a sailor, an academician and an entrepreneur, is a writer with 13 books in seven different languages to his credit. His works are based on the Vedas, Upanishads, Sri Aurobindo Philosophy and the spiritual development of the soul.