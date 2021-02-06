Capt Shubham Sharma wins laurels for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: It is a matter of pride that, on 26 January, Captain Shubham Sharma from Uttarakhand brought laurels to the state by leading the contingent of the Corps of Signals’ Electronic Warfare Equipment on Rajpath, New Delhi, showcasing the might of the Indian Military.

He studied at Brightlands School and is a third generation officer from a family of Defence Personnel. His grandfather was also an Assistant Commandant in the Corps of Signals in the BSF. Captain Shubham passed out from IMA in 2015. In due course, he attained expertise in the Electronic Warfare System. His father, Col Vimal Rai Sharma (Retd) was an Army Doctor and is presently Medical Superintendent of a Multi-Specialty Hospital of Dehradun. His mother teaches in a Kendriya Vidyalaya. He is also an ex-KV student from Pune. He believes that his learning at Kendriya Vidyalaya gave him wide exposure and ability to think and work on a larger platform of learning. He is very much thankful to all his teachers and mentors for guiding him on the path of progress.