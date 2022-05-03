Car & Bike Rally held to promote ‘Clean Doon’ & ‘Ride for Safety’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: Doonites enthusiastically participated in a car and bike rally organised by Throttle Shrottle Dehradun, today, to promote ‘Clean Dehradun’ and ‘Ride for Safety’. The rally, titled ‘Throttle Anniversary Rally 2022’ was flagged off from near Dwarka Chowk on EC Road and made its way along Rajpur Road and Mussoorie Diversion Road before concluding at Throttle Shrottle Moto Cafe on Mussoorie Road.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’. Over 100 participants from in and around the city took part in the rally.

Congratulating all the participants on the successful culmination of the rally, Mayor Gama said, “I am very delighted to see so many vintage cars and bikes in the rally today. During this modern era, it is remarkable that several automobile enthusiasts of Dehradun have wonderfully restored and maintained their vintage vehicles.”

The ride was supported by Uttarakhand Police, and the police personnel were seen riding on their bikes along with the participants during the ride.

On the occasion, Saurav Priyadarshi said, “The throttle rally turned out to be one of its kind as every community rode together for the betterment of Uttarakhand. We had a fleet of vintage cars along with vintage motorcycles and supercars with superbikes all under one roof.”

The Throttle Anniversary Rally comprised supercars and superbikes, as well as luxury, vintage, classic and retro cars, and bikes. Some of these were Lambretta, Vespa, Bajaj Super, Bajaj Priya, Java, Yezdi, BSA, Royal Enfield, Padmini Fiat, Ford Fleet Master, MG TC Roadster, a series of Willys Jeeps, Maruti Gypsy, Kawasaki Ninja, Harley Davidson, and BMW among others.

Spectators and onlookers were also seen clicking selfies with the exotic and luxury cars and bikes during the rally.

On reaching the finishing point, the participants were given a presentation by the members of Isha Foundation on their initiative ‘Save Soil’. The renowned band of the city, ‘Bhairavas’, also gave a terrific performance on the occasion.

At the end of the programme, a tree plantation drive was also conducted with participants planting trees to contribute their bit towards environment conservation.