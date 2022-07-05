Car falls into ditch, two injured

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 4 Jul: A car, MP04-CV-2852, went out of control and fell into a ditch, today, causing injuries to two persons near Mussoorie Modern School. Ashish Kumar Sahu s/o Ram Narayan Sahu (34), resident of Green Avenue Colony Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, and Raveena Solanki d/o Subhash Solanki (32), resident of Palam Colony, Delhi, received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with the help of the local people.

On receiving information about the incident, Mussoorie police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. Police said that the car brakes did not apply during the climb, due to which the car fell into a roadside ditch.