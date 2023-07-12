Carrying capacity assessment on tourism must for hills

Smaller states, particularly in the Himalayan region, depend largely on tourism for revenue generation. Uttarakhand has declared tourism as an industry and has taken major steps to promote it. It is a fact that the Char Dham Yatra is a major source of income for the locals along the Yatra routes, during its six month period every year. However, the environment in the Himalayan region is very fragile and hence there is a need to regulate tourism particularly in the hills. While Tourism in mountainous regions is a significant source of revenue generation, it has also been associated with many adverse environmental consequences. If this is not done, a repeat of the Kedarnath disaster when thousands lost their lives can’t be ruled out. Even the hill stations which are easily accessible like Mussoorie and Nainital are bursting at the seams due to the burden of tourism. It was in the wake of this fact that the National Green Tribunal, a quasi judicial authority, had in February this year, directed the Uttarakhand Government to carry out a carrying capacity study of Mussoorie. The Tribunal had also formed a nine ­member committee to suggest remedial measures on preventing environmental damage to Mussoorie, which remains one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country. The latest disasters in Himachal Pradesh, which have so far resulted in over 70 deaths is yet another reminder of the need to regulate tourism, particularly during the monsoon period when landslides occur most frequently.

There is a need to assess the negative impacts of the incessant upsurge in tourism development on the physical environment of the hills. Tourism beyond the carrying capacity of the hill stations such as Mussoorie, Nainital or Manali can lead to aggravation of traffic congestion, atmospheric pollution, undisposed solid waste, water scarcity and infrastructure unavailability as the prevalent issues, especially during the peak tourist months. There is a need to evaluate tourism-induced human disturbance on the natural landscape of the town. Slopes, slope aspect, vegetation cover, road network and drainage network should be incorporated as the determining landscape attributes to prepare thematic maps of landscape quality (perceivable intrinsic properties) and landscape fragility (vulnerability to anthropogenic disturbances) using GIS techniques.

There is a need for planning appropriate preservation strategies for all the hill stations and other tourist sites in the hills. This has to be preceded by deep research and studies which should be ordered by the state government in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and then used by the policy makers for implementing the regulatory measures against potential disturbances due to mass-tourism. Development and tourism trade need to be taken forward keeping the sustainability aspect at the forefront! If this is ignored, then one will face greater intensity of disasters in the coming years!