CAs have important role in nation building, and bolstering economy: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 July: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI), Dehradun Branch on Saturday.

During the event, he also released the newsletter of the institute “Aviral Gyan-Dhara”. He said that Chartered Accountants (CA) have an important contribution and role to the economic development of the country, which they are performing well. Chartered Accountants will play an important role in building a developed India and they can play an important role in making India’s economy number one in the world.

Lt-General Singh said that CA is responsible for controlling the country’s economy , auditing and certifying the systems related to it. The accounting of the payment of various taxes is also done by the CAs . Over the years, the accounting profession in India has evolved and adapted to the changing dynamics of the global economy . They have not only excelled in the traditional areas of auditing, taxation and financial reporting but have also embraced new challenges such as technology-driven transformation, sustainability and corporate governance. The role of CA is important in the fast-growing Indian economy . He said that the profession is constantly adopting new technologies, embracing digital transformation and expanding its expertise.

The Governor further added that the multifaceted contribution of the Institute of Chartered Accountants has played a significant role in shaping the economic scenario, furthering the growth and development of our nation . Whether it is helping businesses make informed financial decisions, helping governments formulate policies or helping individuals plan their finances. He congratulated and gave best wishes for the successful journey of 75 years of the institute.

Along with the Guest of Honour CA Rakesh Nangia, the Chairman of The Branch CA Sanjay Muniyal many senior and eminent CA’s of the town like Naveen Gupta, Verendra Kalra, Ankur Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Akhil Saklani, SK Matta, Praveen Goyal Tejinder Kaur, Jaswinder Chowdhary were present on the occasion.