Case of fraud filed against 18, including Saket Bahuguna in NCR

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Apr: A case of fraud has been registered by Ghaziabad Police against 18 persons, including former Congress leader Saket Bahuguna. The case is related to Indirapuram area of district Ghaziabad in UP in the NCR region.

This case has been filed against a Housing Finance Company by one Amit Walia, who claims that Saket is one of the persons associated with the said Housing Finance Company. The case has been registered on the orders of the court since, according to Walia, the Police had not cooperated earlier in registering the case.

The complainant has claimed that he runs a real estate company and had applied for a loan of Rs 6000 crores. His real estate company had completed the formalities for the loan but was given a loan of Rs 866 crores, only, despite promising a loan of over Rs 1,900 crores and despite mortgaging the assets of the real estate company.

Walia has alleged that all this happened before 2020 and during this entire intervening period, he had pursued the case for grant of loan but despite the promise, no further loan was granted. Now the said finance company is not only not giving any further loan but is also not returning the documents of the property mortgaged by his real estate company to the finance company. Initially, a police complaint was filed but the Police did not take any action following which he had taken the help of the court to get the police to register the case. The police have registered cases under Sections 420, 467, 471, 120B, 303, 504, and 506 of the IPC on the orders of the case.