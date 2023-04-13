Case registered against 7 ‘media persons’ for blackmailing Call Centre Operators

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: A case has been registered at the Patel Nagar police station against 7 so-called news portal journalists for attempting to blackmail a call centre operator and his staff. The accused, claiming to be linked with some news portals, had made a video to a call centre operating in Doon and asked for money from the operators, alleging that it was a fake call centre. According to the case registered at Patel Nagar Police Station, the so called media-persons from 7 news portals had demanded Rs 50 lakhs from the call centre operators.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the call centre operator, Yash Sharma, son of Jitendra Sharma, and resident of 102 Orchid Apartment, Engineers’ Enclave. As per the complaint, filed by Sharma, some six to seven persons claiming to represent the News Portals had shot a video inside the call centre and then claimed it was a fake one running illegally. They had threatened to make the video viral if the call centre operators failed to pay an amount of Rs 50 lakhs to them. The police have registered a case under Sections 147/323/384 of the IPC. The investigation has been handed over to Sub Inspector Sanjit Kumar, in-charge, ISBT Chowki.

According to the complaint filed at Kotwali, Patel Nagar, Sharma, along with his colleagues Akash Sharma and Vishal Nair, had recently set up a call centre in a house in Mehuwala. On 10 April (Monday) at around 8 p.m., 6 to 7 people came inside the call centre and alleged that Sharma was running a fake centre. This team also forced the call centre operators and the staff to hand over their mobiles and laptops to them and then the accused demanded an amount of Rs 50 lakhs from them, failing which they threatened to make viral the video shot by them.

Taken aback by the development, the call centre operators became a bit nervous, even as the so called media persons continued to shoot videos and photos, demanding Rs 5 lakhs as interim payment. They claimed they were journalists and threatened to post the video on their news portals. They allegedly even assaulted the call centre operators. After they left, Yash Sharma filed a complaint with the Patel Nagar Police Station. In view of the seriousness of the charges, a case was registered by the Police and investigation begun. According to the Police, the accused persons include Aman Kumar from ‘News Change’, Salman from ‘News True Media’, Ranjit Singh from News Change, Parvez Ansari and Sonia Baliyan from ‘Rising Post’, Bobby from ‘India News Channel’, and Rohina from ‘Khabar 24’.

The Police have begun the investigations and the Investigating Officer has assured that the case would soon be taken to its logical end.