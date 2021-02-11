CASFOS begins training on ‘People & Forest Interface’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: The Central Academy for State Forest Service, here, has organised two-day online training for Non-Governmental Organisations and Community Based Organisations on the theme, ‘People & Forest Interface’.

Dr Vandana Shiva, Founder, Navdanya Biodiversity Farm, inaugurated the training programme. Around 260 participants from 25 states are participating.

In view of Covid-19 related travel restrictions, the training is being organised over the online platform. It has opened a new world of opportunity in which participants from faraway places are able to connect online.

The training programme will have many eminent speakers like STS Lepcha; Sanjeeva Pandey; Dipankar Ghosh, Director, Wildlife & Habitats Programme, WWF-India; Sasmita Lenka, DFO, Odisha; Anshu Pragyan Das, OFS, Odisha; Sanjay Sondhi, TITLI Foundation; etc., sharing their views on People and Forest Interface.

Principal Kunal Satyarthi, Lecturer Sarita Kumari,

Lecturer Abhilash Damodaran, Lecturer Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer Dr T Beula Ezhilmathi, CASFOS, Dehradun, were present at the inaugural programme.