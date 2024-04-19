CBI arrests Asst Eng in bribe case

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 16 April: Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) has arrested an Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Dehradun in a case relating to acceptance of Rs one lakh as bribe from the complainant.

The identity of the Assistant Engineer was not disclosed in the press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

CBI registered a case against Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Dehradun on a complaint that accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5.50 lakh for allowing the complainant to continue the construction work unhindered, of residential colony at Seemadwar, Dehradun.

A trap was laid by CBI and the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs. one lakh from the complainant as part payment.