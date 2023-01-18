CBSE students in Joshimath will be allowed to appear in exams elsewhere

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jan: Students belonging to the families displaced in Joshimath due to land subsidence have been given relief by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by allowing them to choose their board examination centres. The CBSE has made special arrangements for such students to appear for the examinations at the centre of their choice.

The Board’s Joint Secretary and Regional Officer Ranbir Singh has sent a letter to the DM of Chamoli and all the schools, stating that 1142 CBSE Class 10 students and 743 Class 12 students would appear in the board exams starting from 15 February in Chamoli district. For this, 19 examination centres have been set up in the district, including 13 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas, four Kendriya Vidyalayas, one Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya and one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. In view of the fact that many families are being displaced and relocated in Joshimath, it has become difficult for the students from the disaster hit town to appear for the examination at their pre-decided examination centres. A special exemption has been given to them and, under this, these students would be permitted to appear at the centres near to the places where they have been relocated. The schools have been asked to submit the lists of such students well in time to change their examination centres so that no student misses the board examinations. It may be recalled that a few students had sought permission from the CBSE to appear for examinations in places other than Joshimath. While one of them has sought permission to appear for the examination in Kashipur in district Udham Singh Nagar, another has sought permission to appear for the examinations at Roorkee in district Haridwar. As per the officials of the CBSE Uttarakhand, action is being taken to approve this.