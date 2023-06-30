CC Incharge Julie Shalini retires from ONGC after illustrious career

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 June: Incharge Corporate Communications at Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Julie Shalini superannuated today after nearly four decades of service.

She joined ONGC on 6 September, 1984, and retired today (30 June, 2023) on a nostalgic note.

Originally a resident of Doon, she did her schooling from CJM and graduation from DAV/MKP Dehradun before doing her Mass Communication course from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. She was a state level athlete and a basketball player.

During her illustrious career, she served as WDF Secretary, ONGC, Dehradun, and PR incharge, ONGC Officers’ Mahila Samiti, Dehradun.

She was always known to be a pro-active officer, sensitive towards her duties throughout, and someone who believed in performing her duties quietly and to the best levels of perfection.