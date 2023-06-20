CDO conducts meeting to discuss preparations of ‘Kanwar Mela-2023’

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 19 Jun: Chief Development Officer, Prateek Jain, held a meeting in connection with the preparations for the ‘ Kanwar Mela – 2023 ’ starting from July 04, on Monday.

In the meeting , Additional District Magistrate (Administration) PL Shah gave detailed information regarding the guidelines issued so far in connection with the Kanwar fair.

CDO took detailed information from the officers of all the departments regarding the preparations . Jal Sansthan officials said that the process of tender has been completed and the work of laying the water pipeline will start soon and there will be adequate water supply everywhere during Kanwar Mela .

Municipal Corporation gave detailed information regarding the total number of toilets, mobile toilets and other arrangements. CDO warned of stringent actions against laxity of officials and inconvenience to the devotees. He also instructed the officials of the Municipal Corporation that wherever medical camps would be set up arrangements for water, toilets should be provided around them.

Prateek Jain also instructed the officers to prepare a separate traffic plan for the operation of whatever services are necessary during the Kanwar fair, so that the essential services are not interrupted.

Public Works Department officials said that most of the patchwork on the roads has been completed. He said that some bush-cutting work on hill bypass could not be done due to non-availability of NOC, which would be completed within two days as soon as the NOC is received.

The officials of the Electricity Department said that the places where the lighting has to be done have been marked. On this, Prateek Jain instructed the officials to ensure adequate lighting arrangements at Chandighat Chowk, Namami Gange Ghat and Rasiabad. In the meeting , he gave detailed information regarding the preparations related to the health department during the Kanwar fair.

A detailed discussion took place in the meeting regarding parking arrangements, security arrangements, arrangement of divers, removal of moss by the Irrigation Department, repair of chains and railings, etc. The Chief Development Officer gave directions to the officials regarding the preparations for the Kanwar fair.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Bir Singh Budiyal, SDM Puran Singh Rana, City Magistrate Nupur Verma, SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh, SP Traffic Rekha Yadav, Chief Medical Officer Dr Manish Dutt, Executive Engineer Public Works Suresh Tomar, EE UPCL SS Usman, Executive Engineer Jal Sansthan Madan Sen, ARTO Rashmi Pant, GMDIC Pallavi Gupta, Tourism Officer Suresh Singh Yadav, Secretary Red Cross Dr Naresh Chowdhary, Chief Education Officer KK Gupta, along with EO Officers of concerned departments were present during the meeting .