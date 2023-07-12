CDS Gen Chauhan praises Tarun Vijay’s patriotic actions

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 11 July: Former MP and Founder President of Uttarakhand War Memorial Shaurya Sthal, Tarun Vijay met CDS Gen Anil Chauhan today, at his South Block office and discussed how young minds can be inculcated with values of patriotism through introduction of stories of War Heroes. Vijay is the initiator of Vidya Veerta Abhiyan that began with creating Wall Of Heroes decorated with 21 Param Veer Chakra Warriors in JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia and 500 other universities and colleges across India. All Kendriya Vidyalayas have such Wall of Heroes because of Vijay’s efforts that were backed by Gen Bipin Rawat.

Gen Chauhan praised Tarun Vijay’s relentless efforts to spread respect for the armed forces and said such efforts need more power.