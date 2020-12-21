CDS Gen Rawat assures help for U’khand War Memorial

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Dec: Chairman of the Uttarakhand War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Sthal’, former MP Tarun Vijay met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in his South Block office, New Delhi, and discussed progress on the Memorial. Vijay also presented him a painting of the war memorial (artist Param Datta).

Tarun Vijay said that Gen Rawat has assured all help to the War Memorial and the arrival of the MiG 21 airframe, as well as the warship model from the Navy, are to be expedited to Dehradun, soon, clearing the way for its inauguration. Gen Rawat also promised to have a Name Search app installed at the Memorial. The idea on this was suggested to Tarun Vijay by Prime Minister Modi when he had met him regarding the War Memorial.