CDS Gen Rawat, CM Dhami discuss security issues

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, here, yesterday. The meeting took place at the Chief Minister’s residence. During this, along with the development of the state, many other issues were discussed between the two.

In view of the strategic importance of Uttarakhand, CM Dhami talked to CDS General Bipin Rawat about the development of the border areas. There was also talk about better coordination between the state government and the military administration. The police verification of people coming from outside into the hilly areas of the state was also discussed.

Also present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, ACS Radha Raturi, ACS Anand Vardhan, DGP Ashok Kumar, ADBP Abhinav Kumar, IMA Commandant Lt General Harinder Singh, Major General Sanjeev Khatri, Major General Rahul R Singh, Lt General JS Negi (Retd), Major General GS Rawat (Retd), Major General Anand Rawat (Retd) and others.