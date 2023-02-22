Ceasefire Needed

US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv has highlighted the level of support Ukraine is obtaining from NATO and other powers in the war against Russia. It was timed to precede Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to his nation. The angst it has provoked among the Russians was reflected in Putin’s speech, who continued to play the victim card.

It is not just high-end weaponry that is being supplied to Ukraine; there are many other measures being taken against Russia, which include soft-power symbolism like Biden’s visit. Putin’s expressed resolve to keep Russia going in the face of economic sanctions indicates how much that country is hurting. While ‘neutral’ countries like China and India may be doing business with Russia – that does increase its dependence on others. Even as the short-term consequences are being felt by the average Russian, the long term impact will be even worse. And, while the Ukrainians are fighting courageously and unitedly in the war, the only one that desires the conflict in Russia is Putin.

Even as the economic impact of the war is being felt by the entire world, the possibility of its escalation into a nuclear conflict cannot be ignored. It could lead to near extinction of humanity. Despite that reality, there are those who continue to justify Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, and the continuation of the war. Ideally, he should be content with the territory Russia has ‘liberated’ and wait for another opportunity in the future. A ceasefire declaration would force Ukraine to accept, just for the sake of peace and an end to the suffering. The ‘advantage’ of such a situation should be explained to Putin by the likes of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. ‘Let the world live so that Russia and Ukraine can fight another day,’ should be the message.

At a time when the world faces enormous challenges like Climate Change and pandemics, the need is for a global governance model that puts the interests of Earthlings over other identities, no matter how important these may seem. The ‘World is One Family’ is the way to go. Wonder who came up with that concept?