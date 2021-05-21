Celebrating Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic

By Rati Agnihotri

In these pressing times, the authorities are doing day and night what they can. But, in a hugely populated country like India, resources are limited and the system simply cannot deliver without the cooperation of local people. So, there is an entire parallel system of volunteers and informal caregivers running, who are taking that extra step to help people in these Covid times.

From helping people arrange oxygen cylinders on time to providing food for those in need, there is an entire army of Covid heroes juggling their regular work commitments with voluntary community work.

While the media is full of stories of grim figures and statistics, the real stories of hope and humanity remain largely hidden. These are the stories of Covid patients whose lives have been saved through the timely intervention of these corona warriors who managed to get them an oxygen cylinder or hospital bed just in time.

We bring to you the incredibly inspiring stories of three such corona warriors.

We get satisfaction at the end of the day: Rajeev Sachar

He is one of the corona heroes who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic. There has been no night and day for him ever since the pandemic begun. Rajeev Sachar has been distributing literally everything required by those in need – masks, sanitisers, medicines, steamers, oxygen cylinders and even food packets. And all these things are given for free irrespective of the social strata the person in need belongs to.

A businessman by profession, Rajeev runs a scooter manufacturing unit in the Selaqui area of Doon. However, ever since the first wave of the Corona virus struck, he has been continuously helping people. Rajeev is the State Organisation Secretary of the Punjabi Mahasabha. The organisation has a dedicated volunteer base in many towns and cities of Uttarakhand. It is through this volunteer base that Rajeev identifies people who are in need of help and then arranges material for them.

Rajeev’s work during the pandemic has been appreciated by the Governor and the District Magistrate. His typical day is so busy that he gets about 400-500 calls from those in need. “We get satisfaction at the end of the day. When we get messages that lives are saved, we feel good about it.” Rajeev also adds that the voluntary organisation through which he works only gets donations in kind. And then these things are directly transferred to those in need. “We have no intention of collecting money,” he declares.

I get blessings of so many people: Afzal Ahmed

Afzal is a video journalist by profession. He works with the reputed news agency, ANI. Afzal Ahmed has been helping the journalist community to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc., during the second wave of the pandemic.

These days, social media is literally becoming a saviour for many Covid patients looking for help. Afzal Ahmed utilised the potential of social media to help out people as he formed a WhatsApp group along with his friend Avdesh Nautiyal. Avdesh is a journalist by profession and the two created a WhatsApp group in which they added journalists, bureaucrats and police officers. They take requests from those in need through this group and try to arrange whatever they can – oxygen cylinders, masks, oxymeters, medicines and even ration for people.

Afzal Ahmed is courage personified. He tested Covid positive some time back. He has now fully recovered and has resumed work. But the amazing thing is he speaks about it so nonchalantly. He still goes about his work of helping people even though it is potentially hazardous for him as it involves a lot of travelling and meeting random people. But he remains unfazed. “I was Covid positive. Now I am ok. No, I don’t have any fear. We have to help each other so that a positive message is sent,” he declares.