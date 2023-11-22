Celebration of Global Cinema & Creativity

54th IFFI commences in Goa

By HARISH SHARMA

Goa, 21 Nov: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has commenced its enchanting journey in the picturesque coastal landscape of Goa, marking the onset of a grand celebration of cinematic excellence and storytelling. The festival’s inaugural ceremony on Monday set the stage for a mesmerising nine-day affair dedicated to the world of cinema, showcasing a diverse array of films that encapsulate cultural richness and diverse narratives from across the globe.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Bollywood luminaries, including the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit, who was honoured with the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, alongside MoS Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced pivotal measures and initiatives aimed at bolstering India’s position as a prominent destination for film production. Noteworthy announcements included:

– Incentives for Foreign Film Production: The government increased the incentive for foreign film production in India from Rs 2.5 Crore to Rs 30 Crore, demonstrating India’s commitment to fostering artistic expression and reinforcing its status as a preferred cinematic hub.

– ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ Programme: A recruitment drive under this programme opened doors for young talents in the filmmaking arena, offering opportunities for career growth and innovation.

– Introduction of Best Web Series (OTT) Award: Recognising the transformative role of original content creators, IFFI introduced the ‘Best Web Series (OTT) Award’ to celebrate their contributions to employment and innovation.

– Expansion of Film Industry: Goa Government’s commitment to setting up a film city in the state aimed at amplifying the filmmaking industry’s reach and potential.

The festival’s agenda includes various ‘firsts’ such as the inclusion of the Best Web Series (OTT) category, the introduction of a Restored Classics Section featuring meticulously refurbished masterpieces, and the inauguration of the Cine-Mela, celebrating India’s diverse regional films, food, music, and culture.

Additionally, IFFI 2023 emphasises inclusivity by providing specially-abled-friendly facilities and hosting special screenings, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas —’Sabka Manoranjan.’

The festival will culminate with the presentation of the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award to Hollywood actor-producer Michael Douglas in recognition of his significant contributions to the film and television industry.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Union Ministers and prominent personalities from the film fraternity, setting the stage for a festival filled with captivating films, engaging discussions, and shared passion for storytelling.

The 54th IFFI promises a captivating cinematic experience, embracing diversity, and celebrating global narratives, reaffirming its stature as one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals.