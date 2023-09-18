Celebration Time

The 73rd birthday of the “world’s most popular” leader, Prime Minister Modi, was celebrated on Sunday with great enthusiasm. As is his wont, it was another day of inaugurating newly developed projects. Even his political opponents felt obliged to extend formal greetings – decorum in Indian politics, to that extent, still keeps its head above waters. Though one wonders what actor Shah Rukh Khan means when he greets the PM with the wish that he gets the opportunity to ‘take some rest’. Some politicians may wish they had thought that one up!

Modi has miles to go before he can lay down the mantle of leadership. He has put the nation on the developmental track in many ways, which effort has to be followed through with the required imagination and determination. His politics, however, is proving toxic for the opposition, particularly the ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ objective. There is no doubt that many politicians’ careers will be ended, with some ending up behind bars, should Modi get a third term. This explains the desperation of the opposition to forge the INDI Alliance, despite the many ideological differences. They are working hard on presenting a united front although the challenges are already beginning to emerge. The latest embarrassment has been the ‘eliminate Sanatan Dharma’ statement, which has been quietly disowned by many of the constituents. Such incidents, however, further strengthen Modi’s hand. (Interestingly, Modi shares his birthday with Hindutva’s ideological archenemy, Periyar.)

Compared to present day leaders, globally, Modi is still quite young and certainly at the top of his game. In comparison, the opposition is being led by leaders that are proponents of outdated ideologies, irrespective of their age. It must be noted by those who believe that another victory for the NDA would mean the elimination of India’s opposition that retiring the old crop would provide the opportunity for genuine alternatives to emerge. The Aam Aadmi Party, for instance, with its emphasis on providing amenities to the poor, could find the space to expand.

The BJP’s challenge is to combat natural anti-incumbency, particularly at the state level. The coming state assembly elections are a threat in that they could shape political opinion if the results are adverse. It will have to come up with more attractive, yet more feasible promises to counter the rampaging freebie culture. Whatever the outcome, there are certainly many reasons for India to celebrate Modi’s leadership.