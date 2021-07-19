Central government chooses only one institute from Uttarakhand, teaching will start in this session.

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, July 17: The road has been paved for Hindi speaking youth of Uttarakhand and other states, to build their future by doing Engineering. Graphic Era Deemed University, which is known for its social concerns and world-class education, has been selected by the Central Government for this. This is a major success for Graphic Era after getting ‘A’ grade in NAAC and achieving a rank in top 100 universities of the country in the Central government’s list.

The Central Government has included Graphic Era Deemed University among the 14 selected institutes of the country, which will now be able to teach Engineering in the regional language as well. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the decision taken by AICTE, through his tweet and said it is in line with the New Education Policy.

He said that AICTE has taken initiative to introduce Engineering education in Hindi as well as in regional languages like Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Oriya.

AICTE has allowed 14 institutes in 8 states to start Engineering studies in these languages. Only Graphic Era Deemed University from Uttarakhand state has been selected for this new initiative. Graphic Era has been authorized to launch this on maximum 180 seats across the country. Computer Science Engineering, Electronics, Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering courses in Graphic Era Deemed University will now be running in Hindi with 60-60 seats.

AICTE has given this opportunity to selected institutes of UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming this new initiative of AICTE, Professor Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, President Graphic Era Group said that, it has opened up areas like Information Technology, Computer Science Engineering and Mechanical Engineering for Hindi speaking students as well. After passing their 12th students from Hindi medium were forced to move to other areas due to lack of opportunity to do this course. As a result the dream of several talented youth remained unfulfilled. Now, such talents will also be able to set new dimensions of success.

Dr. Ghanshala also mentioned that in this session, Engineering education will be started in Hindi as well. Preparations have been intensified for this.