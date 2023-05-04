Centre approves additional budget of Rs 28 crore for strengthening Char Dham health services

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 May: The Union Government has approved an additional budget of Rs 28.13 crores for Uttarakhand towards strengthening health facilities for pilgrims coming on the Char Dham Yatra.

Under the additionally approved budget, several decisions have been taken. A Cath Lab will be established at Srinagar Medical College and, besides this, a high tech well equipped operation theatre will also be set up there.

It has been also decided to deploy 100 Swasthaya Mitras to provide special health services to the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims. In addition, incentive allowance has also been approved for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and class IV personnel deployed on the yatra.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister for the additional budget. Rawat stated that the state government had submitted an additional budget proposal of Rs 32.85 crores to the Centre last month under the National Health Mission programme to strengthen the health facilities at the Char Dham and to provide accessible medical services to the pilgrims. Accepting the proposal of the State Government, the Union Health Ministry has approved the additional budget of Rs 28.13 crores for establishment of various health facilities and approval for deployment of 100 Swasthya Mitras along with incentive allowance for doctors and other personnel deployed along the Yatra route.

He said that the Cath Lab in Srinagar Medical College will be set up at an expenditure of Rs 8 crores. In addition, an amount of Rs 1 crore has been approved to set up a modern operation theatre at the medical college and Rs 1.62 crore has been sanctioned for appointment of manpower necessary for operation of the Cath Lab.

Apart from this, an amount of Rs 16.47 crores has been approved as incentive allowance for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and class IV personnel deputed on Char Dham Yatra duty. The Centre has also approved the deployment of 100 Swasthaya Mitras and for this an amount of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for their salary and allowances. Rawat reminded that, for the first time, the Centre has approved additional funds to strengthen the health services for the Char Dham Yatra.