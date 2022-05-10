Centre approves Central School for Narendranagar: Subodh Uniyal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal today informed that the Centre had approved establishment of a Central School in Narendranagar. Uniyal said that students from Narendranagar would no longer have to migrate to other places for a better education as the Centre had finally approved establishment of a central school there. It may be recalled that Uniyal was in Delhi meeting Central leaders for discussions on various matters related to the state and to his constituency. It may be recalled that Uniyal had been trying for a Central School in Narendranagar, his assembly constituency for some time now. Not only this, the state government had also made the land available for the same. Now approval from the Centre and the Central School Organisation has also been received. Not only this, the Central Public Works Department, Dehradun has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to Central Schools Organisation for the preparation of DPR for the construction of this school. The executive agency for the project has been directed to prepare the DPR within a month.