Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management inaugurated at ICFRE

DEHRADUN, 20 May: Bhupender Yadav Minister, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India inaugurated the Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management being established at Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education ( ICFRE ) on Saturday. The establishment of this center was earlier announced by the Prime Minister of India while addressing the High-Level Segment of Fourteenth Conference of Parties (COP 14) of United Nations to Combat Desertification. The main role of the Centre would be to share knowledge and technology amongst developing country Parties of UNCCD.

The Centre will facilitate networking of national and international institutions working on sustainable land and ecosystem management . It will also provide technical support for land degradation mapping, planning, monitoring and evaluation systems for interventions to combat land degradation. The Centre envisages south-south cooperation to enable India to share its experiences with other country Parties.