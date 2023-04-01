Centre will give full support to U’khand for health schemes: Mandaviya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone of four health-related projects worth about Rs 182 crore, here, today. These projects include construction of a new block of 500 beds in Doon Medical College at a cost of Rs 124.10 crores, construction of critical care block at Rudraprayag at a cost of Rs 20.38 crores, construction of a critical care block at Srinagar Medical College at a cost of Rs 18.80 crores and, in Haldwani (Nainital), construction of Critical Care Block at a cost of Rs 19.48 crore. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya joined the Joshimath event via virtual medium at a programme organised at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Mandaviya said that, today, the foundation stones of works worth more than Rs 180 crores were laid in the state. Uttarakhand is moving fast towards development. If the state government achieves the target given by the Centre, then no shortage of funds would be there for the state. He said that he has been in Uttarakhand since yesterday and during his visit to Niti and Malari villages, he had got an opportunity to interact with the people. The Community Heath Officer of the Health and Wellness Centre of Malari village said that though there is no big hospital here, the doctor remains available.

The Union Minister reminded that the state government has established two thousand health and wellness centres in the state. These centres are manned by skilled Community Health Officers. “When patients from villages come here, through the eSanjeevani platform of the Government of India, we connect through teleconsultants to the district hospitals,” he stated. “When there is a need for a patient’s check-up, instead of sending them elsewhere, teleconsultants do teleconsultation with senior doctors or experts through E-Sanjeevani. Specialist doctors also talk to the patient. Whatever instructions are received from the expert doctor for the treatment of the patient, the treatment is done accordingly.”

The Union Health Minister said that, when farmers and poor people working in villages go to health and wellness centres for treatment, where they get the advice of a specialist doctor, they may not need to go to the district hospital or other hospitals. He thanked the state government for running this system smoothly.

The Union Health Minister said the health sector in the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, in Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said that the Prime Minister would make the country a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. For this, the priority of the government is to ensure that the citizens of the country remain healthy. Only a healthy society can build a prosperous nation. PM Modi linked the country’s health sector with development for the first time. In the field of health, work is being done in every sector with a holistic approach. There has been a rapid improvement in the health sector in the country since 2014. For holistic health coverage in Uttarakhand, the state has been given AIIMS as well as a satellite centre of AIIMS. Today, free treatment is being done in 1 lakh 56 thousand health and wellness centres in the country. Health infrastructure needs to be set up to ensure tertiary health care, secondary health care and primary health care in the country. For this, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is being run in the country. Rs 64,000 crores will be spent in the next 5 years for critical health care in the country. On an average, Rs 100 crore is being spent for health infrastructure in every district. There was never any shortage of brain power in India. India is a powerful country, the question is to give opportunities to the citizens of the country, when now the citizens of the country are getting opportunities, then the result will always be better.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya for giving such a big gift in the field of health by laying the foundation stones of four projects worth more than Rs 182 crores. He said that the Indian culture believes that a healthy body should be the main goal of life. Keeping this motto in mind, the government has focused its attention on strengthening the public health infrastructure in the state. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like other sectors, the country is continuously moving forward in the field of health. Today there is no such area of development which has not been able to benefit from the schemes launched by the Prime Minister. During the Corona period, where on the one hand the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensured two meals a day for crores of people, on the other hand, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana assured free treatment of the citizens of the country.

Also present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Khajan Das, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Pradeep Batra, Sarita Arya, Renu Bisht, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Joint Secretary, Health, Government of India Vishal Chauhan, Secretary, Health, Dr RK Rajesh Kumar and officials of Health Department were also present.