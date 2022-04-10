Centre will help U’khand in skills development: Pradhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Apr: Union Education Minister and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence here. During the meeting, discussion was held between the Chief Minister and the Union Minister towards the promotion of skill development and the development of education in the state. Union Minister Pradhan said that Uttarakhand would be provided with all possible help from the Union Government in the field of education. He said that the people of Uttarakhand are hardworking and sincere. To highlight the talents of the youth of the state, full help would be given to the state by the Union Government in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship. Many efforts are being made by the government to bring to the light the talent of the people in the country and provide them opportunity towards better employment and self employment. Chief Minister Dhami said that industries are being promoted in the state. For this a single window system has been implemented. Along with employment, several efforts are also being made by the state government to connect the youth and women with selfemployment. The inclination of people towards self-employment has increased rapidly in the state. The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly on the path of progress. The state is getting full cooperation from the Union Government in every field. Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.