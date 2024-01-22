Centre’s nod for double laning Herbertpur-Barkot road

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jan: The Union Government has approved the widening of the Kalsi/ Herbertpur till Barkot Bend Road to a double lane. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road , Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for granting approval for the widening of the Kalsi/ Herbertpur to Barkot Bend section to a double lane under National Highway 507.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, unprecedented work is being done in the field of road construction in Uttarakhand. Due to better connectivity in the state, the pace of development in the state is also gaining new momentum. The Chief Minister added that with the completion of the expressway construction between Delhi and Dehradun in the coming days, the journey between Delhi and Dehradun will be completed in just two hours. The widening of the Kalsi/Herbertpur to Barkot Bend section to a double lane will provide considerable ease of transportation to the local residents.