CEO directs police, other departments to increase surveillance in view of elections

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 17 Feb: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam chaired a high-level meeting regarding law and order, deployment of police forces and central security forces in the state in the run up to and during the Parliamentary Elections in the state. The meeting was held at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium located in the Secretariat, here today. Senior Officials from Police Headquarters, Excise Department and other departments participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Purushottam instructed the departments concerned that all preparations should be done on time before the start of the election process. Detailed homework should be done regarding additional deployment of district-wise police force and deployment of central police force.
The Chief Electoral Officer also issued instructions to prepare a full proof plan for inter state monitoring and inter district monitoring and to implement the same effectively. The Chief Electoral Officer directed the related departments that there should be mandatory provision of CCTV cameras and surveillance at every check post. Apart from this, instructions were also given to establish surveillance and check posts of police and excise department at different places. Purushottam also directed the police department to review and verify the list of arms license holders issued in all the districts in the state. He further directed the police department to prepare a list of history-sheeters and gangsters in various districts so that preventive action to prevent any untoward incident during the election could be taken against these history sheeters.
Dr Purushottam also directed the police department to make special arrangements for 100 percent voting by the personnel on duty. He directed that proper management be ensured by conducting on-site inspection of the basic arrangements at the proposed sites for camps of Central Police Forces. The Chief Electoral Officer directed the related departments to conduct on-site inspection of places designated as sensitive and hypersensitive from the election perspective in the state, along with this he has given instructions to all the nodal agencies engaged in enforcement activities during the election process to work responsibly. The Chief Electoral Officer directed the Excise Department and the Police Department to keep an eye on those who store and smuggle illegal liquor for use during the elections.
The police department informed in the meeting that an action plan related to district-wise deployment of police force, deployment of central security forces, sensitive places and enforcement in the state has been prepared. In the meeting, the Excise Department informed that in view of the elections in the state, control rooms have been set up for enforcement and monitoring in which every district is being monitored 24 hours. In the meeting, State Nodal Officer in the Uttarakhand Police for the elections, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Inspector General of Police Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Jogdande, Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Namami Bansal, Pratap Shah and officials associated with the Excise Department and other departments were present.