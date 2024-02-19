CEO directs police, other departments to increase surveillance in view of elections

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam chaired a high-level meeting regarding law and order, deployment of police forces and central security forces in the state in the run up to and during the Parliamentary Elections in the state. The meeting was held at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium located in the Secretariat, here today. Senior Officials from Police Headquarters, Excise Department and other departments participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Purushottam instructed the departments concerned that all preparations should be done on time before the start of the election process. Detailed homework should be done regarding additional deployment of district-wise police force and deployment of central police force.

The Chief Electoral Officer also issued instructions to prepare a full proof plan for inter state monitoring and inter district monitoring and to implement the same effectively. The Chief Electoral Officer directed the related departments that there should be mandatory provision of CCTV cameras and surveillance at every check post. Apart from this, instructions were also given to establish surveillance and check posts of police and excise department at different places. Purushottam also directed the police department to review and verify the list of arms license holders issued in all the districts in the state. He further directed the police department to prepare a list of history-sheeters and gangsters in various districts so that preventive action to prevent any untoward incident during the election could be taken against these history sheeters.