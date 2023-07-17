CEO informs about programme for special summary revision of electoral roll

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 July: Dr V Shanmugam, Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO ) here at the Secretariat-based media center on Friday, informed that the Election Commission of India has fixed a program for special summary revision of the electoral roll , based on the qualifying date of January 01, 2024. Detailed guidelines have been issued regarding the activities from pre- revision activities till draft publication and final publication of the electoral roll , he pointed out.

CEO said that for all Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers, arrangements for training of all laws and guidelines related to electoral rolls and training of IT applications and systems will be given from 01 June 2023 to 20 July 2023.

He said that door-to-door verification by booth-level BLOs would be done from July 21, 2023, to August 21, 2023. Streamlining and re-arrangement of polling stations, correction of mistakes in electoral roll and voter ID cards, good quality photo update, approval of polling station list and update of control table were completed from 22 August 2023 to 29 September 2023.

Dr V Shanmugam said that preparation of format 1 to 8, preparation of supplements and integrated draft roll will be ensured from September 30, 2023 to October 16, 2023. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 17, 2023. Claims and objections will be filed between 17 October 2023 to 30 November 2023. Special camp days will be organized on 4, 5, 25 and 26 November 2023. The claims and objections will be disposed off on 26 December 2023. On January 01, 2024, the commission’s permission will be taken for checking the standards and final publication. Along with this, printing of supplements and updating of databases will be done on this day. The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 05, 2024.