CEO Purushottam participates in Voter Awareness Event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 March: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam participated in a voter awareness programme organised at the Main Post Office, here, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer administered the voters’ oath to all the post office employees and RDR agents present.

Addressing all the employees of the Indian Postal Department, Purushottam said that the Department has a very important role of participation and responsibility in the elections. A large number of the general public reaches the post office daily for work, hence, the post office is also a suitable place for generation voter awareness.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande requested all the agents of the Indian Postal Department to play an active role in the door-to-door voter awareness campaign.

On this occasion, a large number of Postal Department personnel including Anusuya Prasad Chamola, Director of Uttarakhand Circle of Indian Postal Department, were present.