CEO Purushottam warns candidates against religious campaigning

CEO holds meeting with state icons on coming polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVR Purushottam today urged the candidates contesting Parliamentary polls in the state to refrain from any religious campaign and propaganda even as the process of nominations began from today in the state.

Dr BVRC Purushottam said guidelines have been issued for the e-information of political parties, the candidates and supporters of the candidates. In addition, necessary guidelines have also been issued regarding publicity, publicity expenditure and code of conduct.

Purushottam said that, while it is a good thing that election campaigning and the festival season are going on simultaneously, in view of the sensitivity of the subject, the Election Commission has requested all political parties not to indulge in any kind of religious campaign. BVRC Purushottam also reminded that newspaper or TV advertisements can be given only after they are permitted by the Media Monitoring Certification Committee.

The Chief Electoral Officer further pointed out that in case a private person hoists the flag of a particular party or candidate at their house, then it will be included in the party’s expenses. The guidelines in this respect have been made clear to the political parties. He also said that there will be no impact on personal events like birthdays, marriage ceremonies, festivals during the elections. If any festival like Holi Milan or Iftar, etc., are used as a political platform, then the events will be added to the election expenses. The Election Commission team will monitor all this.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that there has always been a peaceful election process in the state but the Election Commission needs to be on its toes to ensure that the polls are held peacefully in the state. Necessary caution and vigil are being made to ensure this. The state has in all around 11,700 booths, of which around 1,200 booths have been identified as sensitive ones. He said that adequate strength of central paramilitary forces and state PAC have been deployed to ensure peaceful elections everywhere in the state.

Today, Purushottam also held a meeting with the state icons at the Secretariat. On this occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer appealed to all the state icons to take the voter awareness programme to the voters more widely.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that voting is to be held in the state on 19 April. More will have to be encouraged to come to the booths to cast their votes. At the meeting, Padma Shri awardee Dr Preetam Bhartwan, Dr Kalyan Singh Rawat, Basanti Bisht and Dr Madhuri Barthwal also shared their experiences.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Shah, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, Mukta Mishra and State Nodal Officer (SVEEP) Mohammad Aslam were also present.