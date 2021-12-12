CEO Sowjanya briefs political representatives in respect of election procedure and rules

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Dec: Chief Electoral Officer Sowjanya held a meeting with the representatives of political parties regarding the upcoming assembly elections in the state here today. During this, she briefed the representatives of various political parties in respect of various procedures and rules regarding conduct of elections this time. In the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer said that all preparations were being made in the state for the upcoming assembly elections. Voters’ Brief Revision 2022 had been completed. Soon the Election Commission would be publishing the electoral roll. This time around four lakh new registrations had been done. The Chief Electoral Officer said that this time a new initiative was being taken by the Election Commission, under which the facility of voting through postal ballot would also be provided to senior citizens of 80 years of age and above those with flagged disability in the electoral roll. She informed the representatives of political parties about the procedure laid down for this. The Chief Electoral Officer also briefed the representatives about the Election Commission of India’s guidelines regarding the Corona Protocol. For this, preparations had been made at every level. Masks, sanitisers, hand gloves and wheel chairs for differently abled, ramp, Braille script for visually impaired would also be available at every booth. The Chief Electoral Officer also took feedback from the representatives of political parties present in the meeting and listened to their suggestions. She said that every effort would be made to ensure that political parties and candidates get necessary permissions easily. Information regarding election expenditure, pre-certification of advertisements etc was also given. Representatives of political parties including Additional Chief Electoral Officer C Ravi Shankar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Shah, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Jitendra Kumar, Election Expenditure Nodal Officer Manmohan Mainali, IT Nodal Shailendra Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastudas were among those present in the meetings.