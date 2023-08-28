‘Chai aur Kavitaayen’ with Poet, Actor & Storyteller Priya Malik

5th Edition of Dehradun Literature Festival to be held on 27-29 Oct

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Aug: The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) Unplugged, in its inaugural event, presented a performance titled ‘Chai aur Kavitaayen’, featuring the renowned actor and accomplished poet, Priya Malik, at Unison World School, here, today. The session was moderated by the Festival Co-Director and Curator, Saumya.

Priya Malik, who is known for her artistic versatility, illuminated the occasion with her presence. She was accompanied on guitar and vocals by Abhin Joshi.

Reciting her first poem, titled ‘Ghar’, Priya Malik shared, ‘When your roots are strong, only then can strength truly grow. Dehradun, my birthplace and nurturer, was once overlooked, but it was in Australia that I grasped its true worth. My roots, entwined with this land, are the essence of my resilience.’

She then recited a poem about the love for her mother, creating a poignant atmosphere among the audience. Her other poems dealt with the themes of love, nostalgia and relationships.

Adding to the day’s excitement, the Guest of Honour, DGP Ashok Kumar announced the much-anticipated dates for the 5th edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival. Set to unfold between 27th and 29th October, the festival promises yet another immersive literary and cultural experience, featuring celebrated cultural and literary icons.

Renowned poet Atul Pundir also shared his poetic creations with the audience. Talking about the festival, he said, “I have been associated with DDLF for a very long time and it’s an honour for me to be here. I am here to create an abundance of love.”

Priya Malik’s poetic rendition, woven with emotions, showcased the seamless blend of literature, spoken word, and performing arts. Priya’s insights into her creative journey resonated deeply with the audience, revealing the intimate connection between acting and poetry.

Talking about DDLF Unplugged, Founder and Producer of DDLF, Samraant Virmani said, “At DDLF Unplugged, our aim is to create immersive cultural landscapes. We’re thrilled to present Priya Malik’s captivating performance as the first DDLF Unplugged event and announce the dates for the upcoming edition of Dehradun Literature Festival. This festival embodies our commitment to celebrate literature, art and culture in its most glorious form.”

The programme was attended by renowned personalities of the city along with students and staff of Unison World School.

Priya Malik is from Dehradun. Her parents Muktesh and Shubhra Handa were also present. Principal, Unison World School, Mona Khanna; Chairman, Doon International Group of Schools, DS Mann; GM, Hyatt Regency, Sumit Kumar were also present amongst others.