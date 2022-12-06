Chandan Ramdas hospitalised again

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdas, who had been recuperating from previous illnesses, has again been hospitalised. Sources close to him confirmed that he had become infected with dengue and is better now. They added that the minister had been down with fever for the past few days and was feeling weak. Pathological investigation confirmed dengue infection, following which he has been hospitalised in a private hospital here.

His staff claimed that the minister would be discharged soon.