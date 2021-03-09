Changing CM will not end BJP’s misgovernance: Pritam Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Mar: State Congress President Pritam Singh claimed before the media, today, that the party had raised issues of public interest with vigour in the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. He said that, going by the behaviour of the Treasury Benches, it had become clear that all was not well in the government. This was confirmed by the political quake that took place in Doon on Saturday.

He pointed out that no minister was able to properly answer the questions posed by the opposition in the House. The manner in which the CM and the majority of legislators had sped to Dehradun indicated the approaching storm.

Singh declared that it was not just the opposition underlining deficiencies in governance, it was also the opinion of the ruling party MLAs. He added that a change in leadership would not change how the people of the state have been treated. The government’s performance had been disappointing. He gave numerous examples of this.

He also criticised the conclusion of the ten day budget session in six days. This, he said, indicated the unwillingness of the BJP to work from Gairsain. He announced that the Congress would take out a rally on 14 March in Srinagar, followed by a series of protests on 25 March in Haldwani, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and other places.