Charges framed against accused in Ankita Murder case, bail rejected

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 18 Mar: In the infamous Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand, the three accused namely Pulkit Arya who is the main accused , Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar appeared in the ADJ’s court here today. During the hearing held today, charges were framed against the three accused in the court. At the same time, the Court also rejected the bail applications of Pulkit Arya and Ankit Gupta. Earlier, Saurabh Bhaskar’s bail application was also rejected by the Court.

During the framing of the charges today, all three accused claimed that allegations against them were false and prayed for a court trial. The Court has fixed 28 March as the date for the next hearing.

As per the charges framed today, the main accused Pulkit Arya was charged under IPC sections 302 ( murder ), 201 (suppression of evidence), 354 (A) (molestation and outraging modesty) and the Immoral Trafficking Act. The second accused Saurabh Bhaskar was charged under IPC sections 302 ( murder ), 201 (suppression of evidence) and Immoral Trafficking Act. The third accused , Ankit Gupta, was also charged under IPC sections 302 ( murder ), 201 (suppression of evidence) and Immoral Trafficking Act.

The police had taken the accused to the court amid tight security, even as various organisations sat on dharna outside the court premises. Several Congress workers also joined the protest. As soon as the police arrived with the accused , the protestors started raising slogans. When they were stopped, Congress workers clashed with the police. After which the police arrested the Congress workers protesting in front of the court.