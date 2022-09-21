Chargesheet filed against 18 accused in UKSSSC case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: A chargesheet has been filed against 18 accused in the UKSSSC paper leakage case by the STF conducting the inquiry. In addition, the Gangster Act has also been invoked against the accused in the case, which has severely dented the image of UKSSSC in the public eye across the country. So far, 41 persons have been arrested in the case and the arrest of more can’t be ruled out. Following the surfacing of the scandal, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been trying its best to restore the credibility of recruitments on government posts in the state by running a campaign against corruption. Some tough decisions have been taken following receipt of complaints of irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by UKSSSC.

A total of 41 accused allegedly involved in the paper leak case in the Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment examination have been arrested, so far. On the other hand, one accused has been arrested in the Secretariat Guard recruitment case and 3 in the Forest Inspector case. The STF has also arrested three such accused who are involved in both UKSSSC and Secretariat Guard exam rigging, Apart from this, two accused have also been arrested in the recruitment of Gram Panchayat Development Officer done in 2016.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the government is working diligently in the interest of the youth with the resolve of good governance in the state. The government will not rest until each and every culprit is punished in this regard.

Due to strictness shown by the government and sincerity of the STF conducting the inquiry, the police have recovered Rs 94.79 lakh cash in the UKSSSC exam recruitment case. In this case, more than two dozen bank accounts have been frozen, in which an amount of about Rs 30 lakhs has been deposited.

It may be recalled that UKSSSC had conducted the graduation level examination on 4 and 5 December 2021 in three shifts in which about 1,60,000 candidates appeared and 916 candidates were selected. Many candidates had later called on the Chief Minister and demanded an inquiry into the irregularities in this examination. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered on 22 July on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

At the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the then Secretary of the Commission was suspended in this matter. The cabinet had also decided that the future tests of upcoming recruitments on various Group C posts would be conducted now by UKPSC for over 7,000 posts.

Keeping in view the interest of the youth, as per the expectation of the Chief Minister, the Public Service Commission has prepared the calendar of Group C examinations. The Commission hopes to conduct these tests in a fool-proof manner to prevent any rigging.