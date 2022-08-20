Chargesheet filed against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department has filed a chargesheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in the case related to disproportionate assets. The hearing against Ram Vilas Yadav will start soon in the Special Vigilance Court.

After getting online permission from the Centre, a charge sheet was filed today against Ram Vilas Yadav in the court. According to the Vigilance Department, there is considerable evidence against Yadav in the case related to possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income. His wife has also been made co-accused in the case as several of the assets and properties in question are owned in her name. It is also being claimed that the Vigilance team that went to Uttar Pradesh has also collected evidence strong enough to implicate them. Based on this evidence, the chargesheet has been filed.