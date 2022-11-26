Chargesheet in Ankita Case will be filed soon: Ashok Kumar

Provincial Conference of Police Pensioners’ Welfare Committee held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: A provincial conference of Police Pensioners’ Welfare Committee and the Fourth Annual Conference of Retired PPS Officers’ Association were held today at Police Lines, at which Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar was the Chief Guest. All the officers and employees were welcomed by former Inspector General of Police, Pushpak Jyoti.

Addressing the programme, DGP Ashok Kumar said that appropriate action had been taken by the Police Department from time to time on police personnel’s welfare. With the help of the Hans Foundation, new buildings would soon be constructed when the promised amount of Rs 10 crore becomes available. In the newly constructed building Sardar Bhawan, located near the DIG’s office, two rooms had been made available for the Pensioners’ Association. Kumar said that this building would soon be inaugurated. He added that a policeman along with a computer had been made available for use at the auditorium as per the requirement. This year, a new post of Additional Sub-Inspector had been created in the Police Department, due to which all the police constables would now retire as Additional Police Sub-Inspectors.

Kumar also expressed hope that the police pensioners would publicise positive news regarding the police. Commenting on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, he said that had proper investigation not been conducted in the case, ordinarily, Ankita Bhandari’s friend would have been arrested and blamed for the murder, but the excellent level of investigation by the Police team had led to the arrest of the actual murderers in the case and sent to jail. Kumar added that the charge sheet in this case had almost been prepared and would be submitted before the court soon.

Kumar also praised the souvenir, titled Satmukh, and its content and praised the contribution of officers who had cooperated in the compilation and editing of the magazine.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of former DGP, GC Pandey, and tributes were paid to the pensioners who had passed away since the last conference was held. Tributes were paid and all the present officers and employees were welcomed by the Secretary, Police Pensioners’ Association, Jagdish Chandra Arya. He said that this society was registered in 2006. Welfare ID cards of all retired employees had been made by the union. Many of the retired officials had retired from Uttar Pradesh and, therefore, the support and cooperation of UP Police, too, had been sought to make the Welfare ID cards of such pensioners. He also said that many pensioners were leading a single life due to disability, their care and assistance was being provided after coming to the notice of the association.

PPS Retired Officers’ Welfare Association General Secretary Sridhar Baroda claimed that the problem of getting the golden card was most complicated and that many pensioners were having problems in getting it made. He also made the police officers aware of several other problems being faced by retired PPS officers.

Earlier, on his arrival, DGP Ashok Kumar was welcomed to the programme by Chairman of the Police Pensioners’ Association, GC Pant. Pant welcomed the senior Police officers at the programme. Former Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachi Ram and Inderpal Singh, who have crossed 80 years of age, were also felicitated by DGP Ashok Kumar on this occasion. Sudarshan Chowdhary was felicitated for securing 95 percent marks among meritorious students while Pooja Bhatt and Mamta Bhatt were honoured for selection in the national hockey team.

A Souvenir of the Police Department was also released on this occasion. Dr Kiran Lal Shah is the editor of the souvenir. Shah was also welcomed on stage along with the officers who had cooperated in the collection, editing and publication of the magazine and they were also felicitated.