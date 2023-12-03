Charting the Course for Himalayan Disaster Resilience – Dehradun Declaration 2023

By PK Joshi

Dehradun, 1 Dec: The 6th World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM), convened by Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and Disaster Management Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS), marked a pivotal milestone in the global commitment to disaster resilience. With a focus on ‘Strengthening Climate Action & Disaster Resilience – Special Focus on Mountain Ecosystems & Communities,’ the event culminated in the Dehradun Declaration—a powerful call to address the unique challenges faced by the Himalayan region, acknowledging its sacred significance intricately woven into India’s cultural fabric. At the heart of the world congress was the recognition of vulnerabilities within the youthful mountain systems, particularly the Himalayas, heightened by the relentless impacts of climate change. The Dehradun Declaration delineated a comprehensive set of action items, emphasising the imperative to enhance disaster resilience in the Himalayan region.

A central focus of the congress lies in strengthening disaster resilience and preparedness while acknowledging the youth as future leaders. The declaration suggests elevating education to impart specialised preparedness skills and promotes the establishment of tailored regulations and legislative frameworks that address the unique needs of vulnerable populations, including children, women, and the elderly. The commitment to inclusivity is apparent in the proposal for a ‘Science of Survival,’ with a particular focus on differently-abled communities.

The declaration proposes the creation of dedicated financial instruments for Disaster Risk Reduction projects, marking a significant step toward sustainable disaster management. The congress placed a high priority on ‘Protecting Mountain Ecosystems,’ endorsing an Ecosystem Approach for Disaster Risk Reduction. It advocated for the recognition of local communities as experts, encouraging the integration of indigenous knowledge with modern technologies. Essential measures involve fostering institutional collaboration for data sharing and integrating Disaster Risk components into Environmental Impact Assessments. This integration is crucial for comprehending the intricate dynamics of the Himalayan system and facilitating well-informed infrastructural development. Another pivotal aspect of the Dehradun Declaration is the empowerment of Mountain Communities.

Emphasising community engagement, education, and the incorporation of traditional knowledge in disaster response underscores a holistic approach. Allocating resources to community-based early warning systems, along with initiatives to bolster and diversify livelihoods and livelihood systems, seeks to diminish dependence on vulnerable sectors. This strategy ensures preparedness, effective response, and swift recovery in the face of disasters.

The declaration urges the formulation of policies with a focus on disaster risk reduction, suggesting the establishment of an ‘Institute of Disaster Management’ in the Himalayas. Envisioned to operate with a mission-oriented approach, this institute is poised to deliver customised policies and actionable insights, underscoring a commitment to comprehensive disaster risk resilience.

Ultimately, the congress emphasises a steadfast “Commitment to Innovation”. The declaration advocates for the augmentation of Himalayan knowledge systems to cultivate inventive, disaster-resilient approaches, with a focus on fostering collaboration and communicating best practices in challenging terrains. The endorsement of start-ups and entrepreneurship to create novel tools aligns seamlessly with the dynamic nature of disaster management, demanding solutions that are adaptable and responsive.

In essence, the Dehradun Declaration of 2023 marks a notable paradigm shift in the global approach toward disaster resilience, specifically within the Himalayan region. Through its comprehensive set of action items, the declaration underscores the urgent imperative to foster a society resilient to disasters through avenues such as education, collaboration, and innovation. It serves as a testament to nations’ unwavering dedication to safeguarding the unique ecosystems and communities that define the Himalayan landscape. Upon reflecting on the outcomes of the congress, it becomes evident that the Dehradun Declaration transcends mere documentation; it embodies a commitment to securing the future of the Himalayas and beyond. This commitment ensures that the reverberations of this dedication resonate across mountain ranges worldwide.

(PK Joshi is Professor with School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. The comments here are based on the outcome of 6th WCDM and personal opinion.)