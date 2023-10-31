Checks on ‘influencers’ necessary

By Jai Ahuja

As a society, we have misunderstood the reward for creativity. The term “influencer” is now synonymous with the ability to sell on a large scale.

It has little to do with the propagation of thoughts, ideals and providing genuine value. Yes, entertainment also holds value; and it doesn’t all have to be intellectually driven.

But if we’re entrusting the reins of influence to adolescents who are far from self-actualisation and becoming the best version of themselves, it is a recipe for disaster.

Virality can indeed be an overnight phenomenon. It’s a little scary that the barrier to entry is negligible, and potentially anyone, from those with little to no acumen (read: just good looks) to those with potentially disruptive schools of thought, can wield mental power over society at large. Intellectual echo chambers, too, do little good, though I would assume they have a net positive effect.

At best, this can lead to a society devoid of original thought and critical thinking. At worst, anarchy.

Whether it’s the propagation of pseudoscience on ‘India’s smartest podcast’ or the glorification of mental illness as a niche cult phenomenon, I believe things could spiral out of control soon if we don’t find a way out.

There is nothing wrong with being rewarded for creativity. It should be encouraged. Today’s infrastructure allows creativity to thrive more than ever before in human history.

Yet, checks on power in the massive social experiment in which we exist are becoming increasingly important, and something must be done about that.