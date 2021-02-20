Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, actress Perizad Zorabian among those felicitated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 20, Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated Chairman and Heads of various public sector undertakings, banks, Corporates and NGOs for their institutional work during COVID – 19 pandemic at Raj Bhavan.

The felicitation of Corona Warriors was organized by the Pasbaan E Adab, a socio cultural organization founded by senior IPS officer Qaiser Khalid. Fifty Corona warriors including individuals were felicitated by the Governor on the occasion.

CMD of Alkem Group BN Singh, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, actress Perizad Zorabian, UTI Chairman Imtaiyazur Rahman, CMD of New India Assurance Atul Sahai, Managing Director of LIC Vipin Anand, Central Bank of India Chairman Pallav Mohapatra, IDBI Director Suresh Khatanhar were among the Corona Warriors felicitated on the occasion.